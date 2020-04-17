81°
Texas governor loosens restrictions in first step to reopen state

2 hours 30 minutes 28 seconds ago Friday, April 17 2020 Apr 17, 2020 April 17, 2020 2:02 PM April 17, 2020 in News
Source: The Texas Tribune
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Office of the Governor of Greg Abbott

AUSTIN, TX- Texas Governor Greg Abbott laid out his initial steps for reopening the state Friday, which include opening parks and retailers in a limited capacity. 

According to the Texas Tribune, Abbott explained the initial plan during a news conference where he said the state's efforts to slow the spread of the virus were paying off. 

"We're now beginning to see glimmers that the worst of COVID-19 may soon be behind us," Abbott said. "We have demonstrated that we can corral the coronavirus."

The governor announced a task force composed of state officials that will be charged will creating a plan to jumpstart the economy. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards launched a similar committee earlier this week.

Along with forming the task force, Abbott said he was also issuing an executive order allowing retailers to reopen April 24 for "retail-to-go" services, meaning employees can deliver goods to customers in the store's parking lot or to their homes. He's also loosening the restrictions on non-essential surgeries statewide and reopening state parks Monday, requiring visitors to obey social distancing guidelines. 

The governor added that schools would remain closed for the remainder of the school year.

