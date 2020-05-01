Texas governor ends travel restrictions from Louisiana

Image by Texas Tribune

BATON ROUGE- As of Friday, people driving or flying to Texas from Louisiana will no longer be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The governor of Texas, Greg Abbott announced the executive order Monday among several other changes for the state in an attempt to transition back to 'normal.'

"Any mandatory self-quarantine already in effect as a result of these executive orders, to the extent applicable to travelers from the City of New Orleans or the State of Louisiana, is terminated immediately" as of Friday, Gov. Abbott’s latest order says.

The travel restrictions were put in place March 26 to limit the spread of coronavirus in the state. The Texas Department of Public Safety set up checkpoints along the two states' borders to enforce the rule.

Gov. Abbott defended his decision to limit travel between Texas and Louisiana in an interview Thursday.

"Louisiana has done a good job of corralling the coronavirus and because their increased rate of new coronavirus cases is less than what we have in the state of Texas now, it’s important for these people who either have families who live across the Louisiana border, or they may be living in Louisiana but working in the state of Texas, or they may need to come to the state of Texas for doing business — whatever the case may be — it was determined by the doctors and the data that it was fine at this time for people to be able to come into the state of Texas from Louisiana,” Gov. Abbott said.