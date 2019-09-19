88°
Texas governor declares disaster due to floods
HOUSTON (AP) - Gov. Greg Abbott has declared 13 counties disaster areas after heavy rain and flooding from the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda swamped parts of Southeast Texas.
Abbott on Thursday announced the disaster declaration for Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Newton, Orange, and San Jacinto counties.
The National Weather Service says most of Southeast Texas was under a flash flood watch through Friday morning. Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne says emergency personnel completed more than 300 high-water rescues Thursday in the town of Winnie, located 60 miles east of Houston.
Hawthorne had no reports of anyone hurt.
