Texas governor: 15 killed in school shooting; gunman dead

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 15 people were killed in a shooting Tuesday at an elementary school.

Abbott says the suspected shooter, an 18-year-old Salvador Romas, also died and was believed to be killed by responding officers. He says 14 children and one teacher were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Abbott says the shooter had a handgun and possibly a rifle.

Two police officers were shot, but are expected to be okay.

Romas also allegedly shot his grandmother. Her condition has not been released.

Multiple reports say Romas was a Uvalde resident. No motive has been released.

Thursday was the last day of school for Robb Elementary students.