81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Texas governor: 15 killed in school shooting; gunman dead

1 hour 37 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, May 24 2022 May 24, 2022 May 24, 2022 3:12 PM May 24, 2022 in Top Story
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 15 people were killed in a shooting Tuesday at an elementary school.

Abbott says the suspected shooter, an 18-year-old Salvador Romas, also died and was believed to be killed by responding officers. He says 14 children and one teacher were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Abbott says the shooter had a handgun and possibly a rifle.

Two police officers were shot, but are expected to be okay. 

Romas also allegedly shot his grandmother. Her condition has not been released. 

Multiple reports say Romas was a Uvalde resident. No motive has been released. 

Trending News

Thursday was the last day of school for Robb Elementary students. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days