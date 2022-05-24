81°
Latest Weather Blog
Texas governor: 15 killed in school shooting; gunman dead
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 15 people were killed in a shooting Tuesday at an elementary school.
Abbott says the suspected shooter, an 18-year-old Salvador Romas, also died and was believed to be killed by responding officers. He says 14 children and one teacher were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio.
Abbott says the shooter had a handgun and possibly a rifle.
Two police officers were shot, but are expected to be okay.
Romas also allegedly shot his grandmother. Her condition has not been released.
Multiple reports say Romas was a Uvalde resident. No motive has been released.
Trending News
Thursday was the last day of school for Robb Elementary students.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tiki Tubing has no plans to reopen in 2022
-
Good Samaritan who tried to save Baton Rouge teen swept up in...
-
Ochsner Milk Bank in need of donations amid baby formula shortage
-
Storage building cleans up after 2 On Your Side report, parish makes...
-
Nearly 9 months after Hurricane Ida, first responders bracing for new storm...
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball wins game one 21-2 over Alcorn
-
VIDEO: Former Saints and Tiger Devery Henderson talks about the difference between...
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...