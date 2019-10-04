74°
Texas execution halted over claims judge was anti-Semitic

2 hours 29 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, October 04 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Austin Chronicle
HOUSTON (AP) - A Jewish death row inmate who was part of the "Texas 7" gang of escaped prisoners and faced execution in less than a week has won a reprieve after claiming the former judge at his trial was anti-Semitic and frequently used racial slurs.
  
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday granted a stay of execution for Randy Halprin, who had been scheduled to receive a lethal injection on Oct. 10.
  
Halprin alleges in his appeal that ex-Dallas County Judge Vickers Cunningham referred to him with anti-Semitic language.
  
Cunningham declined to comment about the case on Friday.
  
Halprin was among the inmates who escaped from a South Texas prison in 2000 and committed numerous robberies, including one in which a suburban Dallas police officer was fatally shot.
