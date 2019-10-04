74°
Latest Weather Blog
Texas execution halted over claims judge was anti-Semitic
HOUSTON (AP) - A Jewish death row inmate who was part of the "Texas 7" gang of escaped prisoners and faced execution in less than a week has won a reprieve after claiming the former judge at his trial was anti-Semitic and frequently used racial slurs.
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday granted a stay of execution for Randy Halprin, who had been scheduled to receive a lethal injection on Oct. 10.
Halprin alleges in his appeal that ex-Dallas County Judge Vickers Cunningham referred to him with anti-Semitic language.
Cunningham declined to comment about the case on Friday.
Halprin was among the inmates who escaped from a South Texas prison in 2000 and committed numerous robberies, including one in which a suburban Dallas police officer was fatally shot.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU, Southern working out football game deal
-
Our Lady of the Lake opens new Children's Hospital
-
9-year-old LSU superfan has dream visit with Coach O and players
-
Mike Pence visiting La. ahead of gubernatorial election; Trump visit planned around...
-
'I would do it again': Truck stop camel biter speaks out