81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Texas executes inmate for 2010 killing of woman

2 hours 36 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, September 10 2019 Sep 10, 2019 September 10, 2019 6:55 PM September 10, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Huntsville Item
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - A Texas death row inmate has been executed for fatally shooting a 61-year-old grandmother at her North Texas home nearly a decade ago during an eight-day spate of crimes.
  
Mark Anthony Soliz received a lethal injection Tuesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville.
  
The 37-year-old Soliz was condemned for the 2010 slaying of Nancy Weatherly during a robbery at her home near Godley.
  
Appeals courts had turned down requests by Soliz's attorneys to stop the execution. The lawyers had argued Soliz is intellectually disabled due to fetal alcohol spectrum disorder.
  
Prosecutors portrayed Soliz as a dangerous individual who killed Weatherly for a "pittance of property."
  
Soliz was the 15th inmate put to death this year in the U.S. and the sixth in Texas.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days