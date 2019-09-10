Texas executes inmate for 2010 killing of woman

Photo: The Huntsville Item

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - A Texas death row inmate has been executed for fatally shooting a 61-year-old grandmother at her North Texas home nearly a decade ago during an eight-day spate of crimes.

Mark Anthony Soliz received a lethal injection Tuesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville.

The 37-year-old Soliz was condemned for the 2010 slaying of Nancy Weatherly during a robbery at her home near Godley.

Appeals courts had turned down requests by Soliz's attorneys to stop the execution. The lawyers had argued Soliz is intellectually disabled due to fetal alcohol spectrum disorder.

Prosecutors portrayed Soliz as a dangerous individual who killed Weatherly for a "pittance of property."

Soliz was the 15th inmate put to death this year in the U.S. and the sixth in Texas.