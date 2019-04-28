82°
Texas driver, Louisiana passenger killed in rollover wreck
ROANOKE, La. (AP) - Louisiana State Police say a 76-year-old Texas woman and her 79-year-old passenger have died in a rollover crash in southwest Louisiana. A 78-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries.
Trooper Derek Senegal said in a news release Sunday that Hattie Minor of Houston and Earnestine Bell of Angie, Louisiana, were pronounced dead in Jefferson Davis Parish.
He says Minor was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban that ran off eastbound Interstate 10 and rolled over several times about 3:45 p.m. Saturday.
Minor was wearing a seat belt but Bell was not, and was ejected from the SUV.
Senegal says a 78-year-old from Houston was properly restrained in the rear seat and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The accident occurred near Roanoke, about five miles west of Jennings.
