Texas deputies chase armed driver in 95-mile long pursuit across five counties

HOUSTON, Texas - Early Thursday (March 25) morning, deputies in Texas were led on a 95-mile long pursuit that took them through more than five counties and reportedly involved the driver shooting a gun out of his vehicle, at one point during the chase.

According to a local ABC affiliate station, KTRK, it all began around 3 a.m. when Harris County Pct.5 deputies attempted to talk to a driver who was asleep at the wheel in a moving lane of traffic in west Houston.

When the male driver woke up, authorities say he did not comply, but fled the scene.

So, deputies followed him in their vehicle, and this led to a two hour chase that took law enforcement through Harris, Fort Bend, Austin, Colorado, and Fayette counties.

KTRK reports that video near Westheimer and Edloe in southwest Houston shows the car speeding by, with deputies following closely behind.

The news outlet adds that radio audio also captured an incident during the chase when officers reported the suspect had started shooting out of his car window.

"He is shooting the gun out the window," a deputy said. "Shots fired, shots fired. Eastbound Chimney Rock, Westheimer."

The suspect was forced to a stop when Austin County deputies used spikes to pull the suspect over, just outside Schulenberg.

According to deputies, when the suspect stopped, he put a gun to his head.

As of 5:30 a.m. Pct. 5 deputies reported that the man's vehicle was surrounded by officers, but they did not confirm his arrest.

In a 6:30 a.m. update, KRTK noted that according to Fayette County Sheriff's Office, all westbound lanes of I-10 are closed at Exit 671 as the active scene continues.

This is a developing situation.