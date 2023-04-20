Latest Weather Blog
Texas cuts off Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas is cutting off Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood clinics following undercover videos of officials discussing fetal tissue - potentially triggering legal battles like the one unfolding in neighboring Louisiana.
In a letter Monday, Texas health officials informed Planned Parenthood affiliates statewide that all Medicaid funding was being severed.
The move comes after undercover videos released by the anti-abortion Center for Medical Progress, one of which was filmed secretly at a Texas Planned Parenthood clinic.
Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal ordered his state to block funding in the wake of the same videos but Planned Parenthood sued, challenging ending funding for non-abortion services like cancer screenings and gynecology exams.
On Monday, a federal judge ordered Louisiana to continue providing Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood clinics for 14 more days.
