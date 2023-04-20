73°
Texas cuts off Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood

7 years 6 months 1 day ago Monday, October 19 2015 Oct 19, 2015 October 19, 2015 10:34 AM October 19, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas is cutting off Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood clinics following undercover videos of officials discussing fetal tissue - potentially triggering legal battles like the one unfolding in neighboring Louisiana.

In a letter Monday, Texas health officials informed Planned Parenthood affiliates statewide that all Medicaid funding was being severed.

The move comes after undercover videos released by the anti-abortion Center for Medical Progress, one of which was filmed secretly at a Texas Planned Parenthood clinic.

Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal ordered his state to block funding in the wake of the same videos but Planned Parenthood sued, challenging ending funding for non-abortion services like cancer screenings and gynecology exams.

On Monday, a federal judge ordered Louisiana to continue providing Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood clinics for 14 more days.

