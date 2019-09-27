89°
Texas bus driver mows grass at bus stop so students don't have to stand in weeds
COPPERAS, TX - A bus driver went above and beyond his job description for the students he brings to school each day.
The Copperas Cove Independent School District shared a photo Wednesday showing Jerry Martin's good deed.
The school district says Martin took time out of his day to return to one his stops after noticing some of the children were forced to stand in overgrown weeds along the sidewalk. Martin took matters into his own hands, breaking out a push mower and dealing with the weeds himself.
The school district says the nearby home was vacant and the surrounding property was not being maintained.
