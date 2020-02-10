Texas authorities locate abducted one-year-old and seven-year-old

DALLAS - On Monday morning, around 10 a.m. deputies located seven-year-old Jorden Rodgers and one-year-old Julien Rodgers.

An amber Alert had been issued for the children earlier that morning after their mother was found dead Sunday night .

According to WWL-TV, the two boys were found at an apartment in northeast Dallas and were said to be in good condition.

Dallas police said they believed the boys were abducted by their 33-year-old father, Johnnie Ray Palmore.

Sgt. Warren Mitchell said Palmore was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after he suffered a self-inflicted wound during the incident.

"We are so grateful that no one else was injured in this incident," Mitchell said.

The children's eyes were "wide-open and they were looking around" when they were found, according to Mitchell.