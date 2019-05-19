72°
Texas appeals order allowing one same-sex marriage

4 years 2 months 4 weeks ago Thursday, February 19 2015 Feb 19, 2015 February 19, 2015 12:41 PM February 19, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Eva Ruth Moravec

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas attorney general is appealing a county court ruling that allowed a wedding to take place today in Austin between two women.

The state's ban on gay marriage remains in effect as the state appeals a federal court ruling that the ban is unconstitutional. But the two women were granted a license under a one-time court order that was issued for medical reasons. A county official says it's because one of the women has "severe and immediate health concerns."

Sarah Goodfriend -- who has ovarian cancer -- married longtime partner Suzanne Bryant in a ceremony presided over by a rabbi, soon after the license was issued. But it's not clear whether the wedding will have legal standing.

In April, courts made a similar exception for a lesbian couple in Indiana because one of the women was dying of cancer and wanted her partner's name on her death certificate.

