Texas appeals order allowing one same-sex marriage

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas attorney general is appealing a county court ruling that allowed a wedding to take place today in Austin between two women.



The state's ban on gay marriage remains in effect as the state appeals a federal court ruling that the ban is unconstitutional. But the two women were granted a license under a one-time court order that was issued for medical reasons. A county official says it's because one of the women has "severe and immediate health concerns."



Sarah Goodfriend -- who has ovarian cancer -- married longtime partner Suzanne Bryant in a ceremony presided over by a rabbi, soon after the license was issued. But it's not clear whether the wedding will have legal standing.



In April, courts made a similar exception for a lesbian couple in Indiana because one of the women was dying of cancer and wanted her partner's name on her death certificate.