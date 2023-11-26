64°
Texas A&M working to hire Duke coach Mike Elko to replace Jimbo Fisher, AP source says

Sunday, November 26 2023
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Texas A&M is working on a deal to hire Duke coach Mike Elko, replacing Jimbo Fisher with his former defensive coordinator for four years in College Station, a person with knowledge of the discussions told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because an agreement had not been finalized but said Elko had emerged as the school’s top target.

Another person with knowledge of the situation told the AP on Sunday evening that Elko has informed Duke about his talks with Texas A&M. That person also spoke on the condition of anonymity because Duke hasn’t commented publicly on the matter.

The Houston Chronicle first reported that Texas A&M was expected to hire Elko as head coach.

