SEC postpones Auburn-Mississippi St. game due to COVID outbreak

29 minutes 12 seconds ago Monday, November 09 2020 Nov 9, 2020 November 09, 2020 1:50 PM November 09, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

COLLEGE STATION - The SEC has canceled Saturday's game between Mississippi State and Auburn due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among the Bulldogs' team.

The game is now scheduled for Dec. 12.

The announcement comes after Texas A&M and Mississippi State announced they were suspending football activities due to coronavirus cases reported among both teams Monday. 

The Athletic reports Head Coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed cases among his team involving a student worker and one player. The two infected reportedly traveled with the team to South Carolina on Saturday, and university officials fear the road trip could have facilitated the virus's spread.

The Aggies, currently ranked #5 in the AP poll, are scheduled to travel to Tennessee this weekend.

