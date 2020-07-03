Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher placed on year-long probation over alleged NCAA violations

Photo: Texas A&M Athletics

COLLEGE STATION - The NCAA has placed Aggies Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher on a one-year probation and given him a six-month show-cause order after he allegedly violated recruiting and athletics activity rules.

According to ESPN, the findings stem from violations that allegedly occurred between January 2018 and February 2019. The allegations include an incident in which Fisher and an assistant coach had "impermissible" contact with a recruit.

The school had to end the recruitment of that individual as part of the resolution.

The NCAA did not name the assistant coach, but Texas A&M later identified him as current Tennessee assistant Jay Graham.

Fisher was forced to serve a nine-day ban on phone calls, emails and texts with prospects in January after it was determined he "failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance" and "did not demonstrate that he monitored his staff."

"While I am disappointed in the violations, including an unintended one that resulted from a conversation with a high school athlete, it is still my responsibility to ensure we are adhering to each and every rule. I am pleased to have this matter completely behind our program and look forward to continuing our efforts to make every aspect of our program one all Aggies can continue to be proud of," Fisher said in a statement from the school.

Fisher's show-cause will be in place through the rest of 2020. Graham was also given a six-month show-cause order and other penalties.

The NCAA also found football players exceeded activity time limits by about seven hours for multiple weeks during the spring and summer of 2018.

In addition to the probation, Texas A&M was fined $5,000 and received several other recruiting restrictions.