FINAL: LSU loses 49-25 to No. 3 Texas A&M, falls to 5-3

BATON ROUGE - It was a rough night for No. 20 LSU as they hosted No. 3 Texas A&M in Death Valley.

On their opening drive, Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed capped a six-play, 68-yard march with a 41-yard touchdown run to give Texas A&M an early 7-0 lead.

LSU responded quickly as quarterback Garrett Nussmeier led a 74-yard drive, finishing it with a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Trey’Dez Green to tie the game at 7.

Texas A&M answered right back on its next possession, as Reed connected with KC Concepcion for a 15-yard touchdown to give the Aggies a 14-7 lead late in the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, the Aggies were pinned deep in their own territory and forced to punt. LSU safety Jhase Thomas broke through to block the kick, sending the ball out the back of the end zone for a safety and cutting the deficit to 14-9.

Midway through the second quarter, the Aggies were threatening once more after a 47-yard one-handed catch by Ashton Bethel-Roman, but LSU safety AJ Haulcy intercepted the ball in the end zone to end the Texas A&M drive.

LSU capitalized on the turnover, quickly marching down the field thanks to a 42-yard reception from Nussmeier to Barion Brown. The Tigers finished the drive with a 7-yard rushing touchdown by Harlem Berry, taking a 15-14 lead after a missed PAT.

Want some more defensive highlights from the Tigers? Cornerback Mansoor Delane tipped a pass from Reed, and linebacker Harold Perkins intercepted it near midfield with just over a minute remaining before halftime, giving LSU the ball back.

LSU capitalized as placekicker Damian Ramos drilled a 30-yard field goal, giving the Tigers an 18-14 lead heading into halftime.

Texas A&M quickly regained control in the second half. On their first drive, Reed rushed for a 5-yard touchdown to put the Aggies ahead 21-18. Just a few minutes later, Concepcion returned a punt 79 yards for a touchdown, extending the lead to 28-18.

The Aggies continued to pour it on as Marcel Reed connected with Jamarion Morrow on a 24-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 35-18.

Texas A&M extended their lead to 42-18 early in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Nate Boerkircher.

The Aggies added to their lead as Morrow broke free for an 11-yard touchdown run, extending Texas A&M’s advantage to 49-18 midway through the fourth quarter.

Michael Van Buren threw a touchdown to Kyle Parker in the back of the end zone to cut the deficit to 49-25.

LSU will have an open date next weekend before traveling to face the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, Nov 8.