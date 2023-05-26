83°
Latest Weather Blog
Texas A&M eliminates LSU from SEC tournament with 5-4 win
HOOVER, Al. – LSU loses their third game in the SEC Tournament with a 5-4 loss from Texas A&M on Friday afternoon.
A&M's Hunter Haas hit a three run homer in the 7th inning to put the Aggies ahead 5-4. Haas had struckout three times prior to that at bat.
The Tigers are now 43-15 overall and 20-12 in the SEC. Texas A&M rises to 35-24 overall and 17-17 in the conference.
Trending News
The host sites for the NCAA Regionals will be announced Sunday at 7:30 p.m. CT, while the 64-team field will be announced Monday at 11 a.m. CT.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU's Sa'Myah Smith 'doing great' after collapse during White House visit
-
LSU celebrates national title at the White House - Watch the full...
-
BRPD investigating fatal overnight shooting
-
Grieving grandmother calls out State Representative over failed bill
-
Town of Livingston could soon make golf carts street legal
Sports Video
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs
-
Weeks after selection in WNBA draft, LSU Tigers cut from pro teams