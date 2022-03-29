72°
Latest Weather Blog
Tests find that most midsize SUVs have unsafe headlights
NEW YORK - More than half of the midsize SUVs tested by an insurance industry group were found to have unsafe headlights that did not light up the road far enough or caused glare for oncoming drivers.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says it tested 37 midsize SUVs and only two received a "good" rating: the 2017 Volvo XC60 and 2017 Hyundai Sante Fe. Twelve were rated "acceptable," 12 others were rated "marginal" and 11 were rated "poor." IIHS recommends buying vehicles with headlights rated "good" or "acceptable."
Trending News
The 2017 Kia Sorento which received a "poor" rating, had the worst visibility. IIHS says the Sorento lit up 148 feet down the road, compared with 315 feet for the top-rated Volvo XC60.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Veto of Louisiana congressional map faces override try
-
Concerns over teacher shortage in Livingston Parish grow as more than 600...
-
List of school closures ahead of strong winds Wednesday
-
Man wants to see his tax dollars at work, asks for help...
-
Lawmaker wants to explore feasibility of gulf wind farm
Sports Video
-
Collin Dupre enjoying newfound love for baseball after knee injury
-
Myles Brennan getting back healthy in spring practice
-
LSU Football starts Spring Practice
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate