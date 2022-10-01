55°
Testimony ends in trial over Jay Z's rap hit 'Big Pimpin"

6 years 11 months 1 week ago Tuesday, October 20 2015 Oct 20, 2015 October 20, 2015 3:23 PM October 20, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

LOS ANGELES - Testimony has concluded in a copyright infringement case against rapper Jay Z over his 1999 hit "Big Pimpin'."

Lawyers for the rap superstar played deposition testimony Tuesday from a former lawyer for the heir of an Egyptian composer who wrote flute notes included in the song. He was the trial's final witness.

The notes are from a 1957 love ballad written by composer Baligh Hamdi and appear throughout "Big Pimpin'," which was Jay Z's first major hit. Producer Timbaland paid $100,000 in 2001 to settle a claim about its usage.

Lawyers for Hamdi's nephew, Osama Ahmed Fahmy, contend that Jay Z and Timbaland do not have a valid right to use the song.

Closing arguments are tentatively scheduled to begin Wednesday but the judge must settle several issues first.

