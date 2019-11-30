Terrorist slasher killed two in stabbing attack at London Bridge

LONDON – Two people died after being stabbed near London Bridge Friday in what police have called a terrorist attack.

The slasher attacked multiple people and by nightfall in London, three people were hospitalized from injuries they received in the incident, too.

Police said the stabbing happened at an area near the bridge. The fleeing attacker, who was wearing a hoax explosive device, was tackled by members of the public before being shot by police, the Associated Press reported.

The stabbing has been deemed a terrorist incident, police said.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said police do not believe there are additional suspects.



The mayor commended the “breathtaking heroism” of the members of public who intervened in the incident, running toward the suspect.

The incident in London happened before another stabbing situation in the Netherlands Friday.