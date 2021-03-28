Tennessee wins on walk-off home-run against Tigers, 9-8

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th inning Sunday afternoon to beat the Tigers, 9-8.

The game was resumed at 11:30 a.m. CT after being delayed in the top of the ninth inning Saturday night. At the time of the delay, LSU was leading, 8-7.

The Tigers will face the Volunteers in a seven inning contest at approximately 1:30 p.m. CT for the third game of the weekend series. It will be available to watch on SEC Network+ and to listen to on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

LSU took the lead in the top of the first inning when first baseman Tre' Morgan unloaded a solo homer, his second dinger of the season.

The Tigers extended the advantage to 2-0 in the third when third baseman Cade Doughty lined an RBI single.

Leftfielder Evan Russell tied the game for Tennessee in the third inning with a two-run homer, his second of the year.

LSU regained the lead in the fifth when Morgan led off with a double, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout by leftfielder Gavin Dugas .

Tennessee, however struck for four runs in the fifth, as the Vols were assisted by five walks and one hit batter in the inning. The only hit of the frame was another two-run homer by Russell.

Russell hit his third homer of the game – a solo shot – in the sixth inning to give Tennessee a 7-3 lead.

LSU narrowed the gap to 7-5 in the seventh on Morgan's RBI double and a run-scoring single by second baseman Zach Arnold .

The Tigers surged ahead with three runs in the eighth as rightfielder Dylan Crews launched a solo homer, and after a single by third baseman Cade Doughty , Dugas blasted a two-run shot to give LSU an 8-7 lead.

The game resumed with Arnold up to bat in a full count with none on and no outs.