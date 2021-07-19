Tennessee teen missing since April might be in Zachary

78°
GREENVILLE, Tenn. - A teenage boy has been missing for over three months, and investigators believe he may be in Louisiana.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Asher Hinchcliffe, 17, vanished from his home in Greenville on April 3. Officials believe he might be traveling to Zachary.
They reported Asher could be with an adult male or juvenile female.
