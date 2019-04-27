Tennessee mayor arrested; on re-election ballot Saturday

Photo: WZTV

RED BOILING SPRINGS, Tenn. (AP) - A mayor in Tennessee who is up for reelection has been arrested on criminal conspiracy and tampering with evidence charges.

The Macon County Sheriff's Office arrested Red Boiling Springs Mayor Joel Coe on Thursday. He's up for re-election Saturday against two opponents.

WZTV-TV obtained the arrest affidavit and first reported it .

The affidavit says Coe was messaging someone about getting a pill press that was used to manufacture pills containing fentanyl and heroin, then sent messages about hiding the press from police, using trash bags.

It says Coe deleted the messages when confronted and officers were waiting when Coe arrived with trash bags at the pill press location.

A jail official said Coel made bond and is out of jail. A voicemail message with Coe's office wasn't immediately returned.