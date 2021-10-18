75°
Tennessee fined $250K by SEC after fans throw trash on field

Monday, October 18 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: Tennessee Football

BIRMINGHAM - The SEC fined Tennessee $250,000 after Saturday's game against Ole Miss when fans threw trash onto the field.

The game stopped during the last minute of the 31-26 loss to No. 14 Ole Miss. Fans were upset over an officiating call. Vols tight end Jacob Warren was ruled down inches shy of a first down, so they began throwing trash on the field.

Along with the fine, Tennessee must ban all attendees who were caught throwing trash on the field for the rest of the year and review their stadium alcohol policies.

SEC regulations say, "If cans or plastic bottles are used as projectiles or otherwise cause game management issues, the institution is subject to an immediate fine and suspension of the alcohol sales privilege."

For now, Tennessee will be able to keep its alcohol sales privilege, but if the SEC is not appeased by the school's efforts to stop fans from throwing trash at games, that can be revoked at any time.

