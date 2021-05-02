70°
Tennessee deck collapse injures 11

3 hours 15 minutes 21 seconds ago Saturday, May 01 2021 May 1, 2021 May 01, 2021 10:07 PM May 01, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn - Multiple people were injured when a restaurant deck suddenly collapsed Saturday afternoon, sending the occupants crashing to the ground.

About 40 people were involved in the collapse, which happened around 4 p.m. at Zoi's Restaurant at Harbor Lights Marina.

According to reports from the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security, the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department and the Soddy Daisy Fire Department responded to the scene.

Officials said 11 people were taken to the hospital. Two people were critically injured and 9 people had non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities will inspect the deck to find causes of the collapse.

