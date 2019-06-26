Tennessee chemical company expanding Louisiana plant

85°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
ST. GABRIEL (AP) - A Tennessee-based chemical company is expanding a Louisiana plant and says its $70 million investment will add five jobs to 106 already at the plant.
  
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday that Eastman Chemical Co . of Kingsport, Tennessee, will spend the money over three years to expand and modernize operations in St. Gabriel.
  
A news release says Eastman's getting a $250,000 modernization tax credit. It's also expected to get up to a 10-year exemption on local property taxes and a credit of up to $100,000 per new job on sales taxes for expansion materials, machinery, furniture and equipment.
  
The St. Gabriel site produces ammonia-derived compounds used in feed, food, personal care and agricultural markets.
  
It is owned and operated by Taminco US LLC, which Eastman bought in 2014.
