Tennessee armed robbery suspect cornered in Denham Springs, taken into custody

DENHAM SPRINGS - A suspected armed robber who fled another state was found in Livingston Parish and arrested Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said the unnamed suspect, wanted on a warrant out of Tennessee, was stopped at a business along Juban Road and taken into custody. Posts on social media reported seeing a large law enforcement response at a dentist office just north of the Juban Crossing shopping center.

No other details on the arrest were immediately available.