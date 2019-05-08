Tenant says landlord ignored water leak, resulting in moldy mess

PRAIRIEVILLE - Donna Winstead has been living in a moldy disaster for years, holding onto hope that her landlord will fix the issue like they've been saying they would.

Last week, she was given notice that her lease will not be renewed and she'll have to move out of the home that she's been renting for about a decade.

"This is what we have to live with," said Winstead. "It wasn't as bad as this, only the last few months and I reported it to her."

Mold has taken over one of the bathrooms in her Prairieville apartment. The mold is growing up and down the walls and on the ceiling. Sunday, Winstead says there was a loud boom and part of the ceiling caved in. She says it's because there's a leaky pipe from the unit above hers.

Winstead says she was told by the landlord that the mold is growing because she didn't turn on the ceiling fan or wipe down her walls after she used the shower.

"I mean, I told her a year ago before it got anywhere like this," said Winstead. "It's all over, we've tried wiping it down, my nephew tried wiping it down."

There's no use, Winstead says the mold is growing everywhere in her bathroom. For the most part, she's shut the door and let it be since she can't get her landlord to fix the issue.

"It's been hard to get anything done around here," she said.

A couple years ago, Winstead says the building ownership changed hands and is now managed by Glo Investments, LLC, owned by Gregory Owens. It's the same Gregory Owens of Allstar Collision Max, LLC and a series of 2 On Your Side reports.

Wednesday, 2 On Your Side contacted Owens and his associate Devon Stephens and the calls and texts were not returned.