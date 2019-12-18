Ten-year-old entrepreneur from Ascension appears on 'Ellen' alongside Ayesha Curry

GONZALES - A young girl from the capital area who made headlines by launching her own skincare product line earlier this year was on the national stage this week.

Kennedi Owens founded Sweet Skin, her own line of skincare products, this year at the age of 10.

"It's never too early to start great hygiene,” Kennedi told WBRZ back in September.

Kennedi's ingenuity earned her praise and attention throughout the capital area, but that love was taken to a whole new level this week when she appeared for a segment on Ellen Degeneres' talk show. Even better, she was joined by famous cook and author Ayesha Curry, who gave the blooming business owner some tips.

Kennedi sold more the $25,000 worth of products in her first five months, and things are only looking up from here.