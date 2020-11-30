Ten-year-old boy killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

TICKFAW - According to Louisiana State Police, a ten-year-old boy was killed in a Sunday evening crash in Tangipahoa Parish.

The tragic crash that took the life of Salvador Arjon Jr. occurred shortly before 5 p.m., along LA 442 east of LA 1065, troopers say.

Police explained that, based on their initial investigation into the incident, 35-year-old Maria Bernales was behind the wheel of a 2002 Dodge Caravan in which Arjon and four other children were passengers.

Bernales was headed east on LA 442 when the vehicle went off road and into a drainage ditch.

According to authorities, the van overturned multiple times and Arjon was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office.

The other three juveniles in the van sustained minor injuries and were reportedly taken to a local hospital for treatment.

As is procedure in such cases, a blood sample was taken from Bernales for scientific analysis.

In a news release, police mentioned that any charges will be forwarded to the Tangipahoa Parish District Attorney’s Office once the investigation is completed.