Ten Louisiana Walmart's to offer free Hepatitis C screenings

BATON ROUGE - In an effort to stamp out hepatitis C in Louisiana, officials are organizing free screenings around the state.

Louisiana's Department of Health announced that 10 Walmart locations will offer free hepatitis C screenings every Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. from Dec. 11 until Feb. 1.

The screenings consists of a finger-stick test conducted in a private space within the Walmart pharmacy. If someone has a reactive test, they'll be referred to their primary care physician or to another local health care provider for additional screening and treatment.

Walmart locations where screenings will be held are listed below.

-Caddo Walmart: 929 S PINE ST VIVIAN LA 71082

-Evangeline Walmart: 891 E LASALLE ST VILLE PLATTE LA 70586

-Iberia Walmart: 1205 E ADMIRAL DOYLE DR NEW IBERIA LA 70560

-Lafourche Walmart: 4858 HIGHWAY 1 RACELAND LA 70394

-West Carroll Walmart: 705 S CONSTITUTION AVE OAK GROVE LA 71263

-Tangipahoa Walmart: 1200 W OAK ST AMITE LA 70422

-Ouachita Walmart: 1840 MCKEEN PLACE MONROE LA 71201

-Livingston Walmart: 34025 LA HIGHWAY 16 DENHAM SPRINGS LA 70706

-St. Landry Walmart: 2310 S UNION STREET OPELOUSAS LA 70570

-St. Mary Walmart: 1002 LA HWY 70 MORGAN CITY LA 70380