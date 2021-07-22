Ten injured in explosion at Kentucky Dippin' Dots production facility

Ten people were injured during an explosion at a Paducah, Kentucky Dippin' Dots production facility on Wednesday July 20, 2021.

PADUCAH, Kentucky - A Kentucky facility owned by Dippin' Dots became the site of an explosion that left ten people injured on Wednesday afternoon, according to Kentucky ABC affiliate, WTVQ.

The news outlet said a truck was unloading liquid nitrogen at a facility in the state's southwest city of Paducah when the explosion occurred and injured ten people.

The wounded individuals were taken to an area hospital and treated. Each person who'd sustained injuries was able to walk out of the hospital on their own, according to WTVQ.

Officials are still attempting to determine the series of events that triggered the explosion.

The facility where the incident occurred is not where Dippin' Dots is made, but is where ingredients for a third party company are produced.

Dippin' Dots, created in 1988, is a novelty ice cream snack consisting of tiny beads of cryogenically frozen ice cream.