Ten children hurt after SUV flipped on East Baton Rouge highway overnight

CENTRAL - An Air Med helicopter had to land in a shopping center parking lot after 11 people were hurt, 10 of them children, in a late-night crash.

The Central Fire Department said it responded shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday to the scene on Sullivan Road near Huntley Avenue. Initial reports said several children were ejected from the vehicle after it overturned and ended up on the side of the highway.

The department said first responders landed a helicopter in a parking lot along Wax Road to rush some of the patients to a hospital.

The severity of their injuries was unclear as of Monday morning.