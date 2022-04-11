71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ten children hurt after SUV flipped on East Baton Rouge highway overnight

1 hour 34 seconds ago Monday, April 11 2022 Apr 11, 2022 April 11, 2022 11:16 AM April 11, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - An Air Med helicopter had to land in a shopping center parking lot after 11 people were hurt, 10 of them children, in a late-night crash. 

The Central Fire Department said it responded shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday to the scene on Sullivan Road near Huntley Avenue. Initial reports said several children were ejected from the vehicle after it overturned and ended up on the side of the highway.

The department said first responders landed a helicopter in a parking lot along Wax Road to rush some of the patients to a hospital. 

Trending News

The severity of their injuries was unclear as of Monday morning. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days