Temporary housing funded by FEMA available for Hurricane Ida victims

BATON ROUGE - It's been over a month since Hurricane Ida ripped through south Louisiana, leaving hundreds without a roof over their head.

“The state has moved forward with its temporary trailer program. This is kind of working in conjunction with the FEMA trailer program but it’s a separate program in a sense that the state is managing it instead of FEMA," said Tanner Magee, Speaker Protem of the Louisiana House of Representatives.

Soon, those who lost their homes will have more options. The new program, funded by FEMA, aims to provide temporary housing solutions to victims facing the most destruction.

"Everybody is working as hard as we can to get those resources to people as soon as we can. It’s never fast enough, it’s not fast enough for me, but we are seeing progress on this front," said Magee.

Since the program was announced Monday, the state has received more than 4,100 requests for trailers. That is a significant amount more than what is currently available.

"The state was able to secure 620 trailers in this first batch but they are acquiring more trailers every day and trying to build up," said Magee.

The plan is to serve areas with the most need first, meaning people in Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes will have to wait their turn.

"So it’s based on first come first serve, also based on need, also based on where the actual trailer is being delivered to as far as being able to receive it and having those things checked out," said Magee.

Anyone interested in requesting temporary housing through the program can apply here or through FEMA.