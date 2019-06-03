'Temporarily closed' sign posted at Krispy Kreme on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE- Rumors continue to swirl surrounding the Krispy Kreme Doughnuts on Plank Road as a new sign posted outside the shop says the business is "temporarily closed."

Speculation about the donut shop closing its doors for good were all over social media this weekend, but store representatives have yet to confirm that. Dozens of people stood outside the shop Sunday in the blazing heat trying to get more of the glazed treats, worried it might be their last.

WBRZ spoke to the store's manager, who refused to comment on rumors. All he could say is the public would know Monday morning.

It all started with one post on Facebook claiming a manager said the doors would close Sunday at 9 p.m. The post claimed the location was bought out by the corporate office meeting to decide whether the location on Plank Road would be remodeled or rebuilt.

Other posts on social media made similar claims.

A sign posted outside the business Monday said the store was "temporarily closed," with a new shop supposedly coming in winter.