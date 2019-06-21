Tempers flare at EBR School Board meeting

East Baton Rouge Parish - Voices raised as teachers, parents and concerned citizens fought to be heard at the parish school board meeting Thursday night.

"I mean at what point do the games stop? Let's do the best for all these children no matter what district you come from," said a local pastor in front of the school board.

Impending budget cuts have everyone heated as hundreds of staff positions could be slashed.

Most of that heat focused on superintendent Warren Drake, who got up and left for the first part of the public commentary.

"I've reached out to the superintendent, who I see is not in his seat," said the pastor.

"I say cut your salary, Drake," said concerned citizen Tra Clark. "If you really want to help us and our students and our teachers and the secretaries and all that, cut your salary! Give your bonus to the teachers. Cut your salary or just leave!"

Years of flat state funding, decreased tax collections, and charter schools siphoning money away from the district have forced board members to make some unpopular choices.

The 19-20 school year budget has 20 to 30 million in cuts that still need to be voted on. the board agreed to delay that vote til july.

One thing the board did advance forward was the governor's teacher pay raises, so staff could start receiving it by next month.