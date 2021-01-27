Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight

The rain and fog will be short-lived today.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9 am for areas south and east of Baton Rouge including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas. There is fog extending through Baton Rouge and further north as well into New Roads. Expect some reduced visibility until 9 am. Then, the rest of the rain and the fog will be clearing out. Cooler air is moving in and temperatures will max out in the mid-60s today. Overnight conditions will be clear and temperatures will drop into the upper 30s.

Up Next: We will wake up to temperatures in the 30s tomorrow morning. High temperatures will only reach the 50s. Thursday will be the cold day in the forecast and we will warm up into the weekend. Friday will be dry with temperatures starting in the 30s and ending in the mid-60s. If you love the sunshine, enjoy it while it lasts! Rain is back in the forecast over the weekend. A few showers may move in on Saturday with high temperatures in the low 70s. Rain will be more widespread on Sunday, again with afternoon high temperatures in the low 70s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

