Temperatures will drop all day long, Feeling like the 30s

Join the Weather Team as we track Santa’s location tonight!

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Merry Christmas Eve! Today temperatures will be very winterlike as they drop throughout the day. The cold front that brought us rain overnight will continue to usher in cold air and prevent temperatures from leaving the 40s all day long. With the gusty winds out of the north, you can tack a few degrees of a wind chill on to your temperature as well. That means it will feel like the 30s even in the warmest hours of the day. Overnight we are expecting temperatures to drop below freezing all across the board. That means a frosty start to Christmas.

The WBRZ Weather Team will be tracking Santa live as he makes his way to Baton Rouge tonight! Catch live updates at the times listed below.

Christmas Day: Christmas Day will start out frosty with temperatures near 30 degrees. The winds will be much calmer and there will be plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 50s for the afternoon.

Up Next: The rest of the weekend is looking dry with temperatures warming into the 60s by Sunday afternoon. Next week temperatures will be in the mid-60s and rain returns to the forecast. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Get right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!