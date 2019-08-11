Temperatures Still Soaring Into Workweek

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies tonight, with muggy conditions. Temperatures will reach an overnight low of 77° with light winds out of the southwest. Another scorcher for your Monday, as temperatures soar to highs near 95° and heat index values around 110°. A Heat Advisory is in effect through the day until 9 PM, so make sure to stay hydrated and take it easy when outside. There is a slight chance of a spotty shower between the hours of noon and 7 PM, but they will be light and brief. Winds will stay light and out of the northwest through the day.

Up Next: This weather pattern stays through the beginning part of the workweek, before rain chances increase through the midweek.

The Tropics: The National Hurricane Center is not expecting any tropical development over the next 5 days.

THE EXPLANATION:

Heat will continue to crank heading into the workweek, with clouds breaking and high temperatures hovering in the mid-90s. This is due to a strong, upper-level high pressure that is located over our area, keeping temperatures above average and showers to a minimum. At the surface, there is a high pressure located in the northern Gulf, which has been keeping moisture pushing onshore just enough to elevate dewpoints. This will persist through Tuesday, before a weak frontal system pushes in from the north on Wednesday. The shortwave trough will dissipate over the Gulf Coast to provide more scattered showers and storms, effectively cooling highs near 90° through the midweek. Relief will not last long, as highs rebound back near average by Friday with spotty, afternoon showers returning over the weekend.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

