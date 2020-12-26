Temperatures & rain chances climb through next week

Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, we'll have mainly clear skies with lows in the mid 30s. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the mid-upper 60s and plenty of sun.





Looking Ahead:

Our weather remains nice and calm through the end of the weekend as high pressure remains in control. Into early next week, highs will climb back into the 70s. Another storm system will begin to develop to the west, and move our direction on Wednesday, bringing a chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms. Latest guidance has slowed down in terms of the timing of the rain, bringing the bulk of the activity through the area Thursday morning and afternoon. If this trend continues, a few showers could impact your New Years Eve plans.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.