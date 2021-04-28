78°
Teens stabbed in brawl at Zachary Walmart

51 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, April 28 2021 Apr 28, 2021 April 28, 2021 8:10 PM April 28, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

ZACHARY - Three teenagers are hurt after a fight broke out at a Zachary Walmart.

Before 6 p.m. Wednesday, a fight involving as many as six people ages 13 to 18 broke out in the grocery section of the store. At least two teens were stabbed, and one other was hurt but it is unclear how. 

All those who sustained injuries were transported to a hospital. One teen is in serious condition. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is in the process of conducting an investigation. The store is currently closed.

This is a developing story. 

