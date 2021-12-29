76°
Latest Weather Blog
Teens in clown mask accused of trying to scare people
MANDEVILLE - Police in Mandeville have accused two teenagers of trying to scare people while wearing a clown mask.
Trending News
An arrest report shows 18-year-old Ryan Bailey of Mandeville and a 16-year-old were given a summons Wednesday for wearing prohibited masks in public places.
The report shows officers received a call about scary clowns in a car frightening people. According to the report, one clown would get out of the passenger side of the car and try to scare people.
Arriving officers spotted the car and pulled them over. Bailey was the driver and the other teen was his passenger.
Officers say a mask was found on the floorboard.
It's unclear if both teens have attorneys.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hospitals urge patients to avoid ER for minor issues as demand for...
-
Teen arrested after accidentally shooting father to death at Baton Rouge home
-
News 2 Geaux: CDC declares Omicron dominant variant in U.S.
-
News 2 Geaux: Hospitals ask public not to use ER's as COVID...
-
Balloon release held for 20-year-old car accident victim who donated organs so...