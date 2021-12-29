Teens in clown mask accused of trying to scare people

MANDEVILLE - Police in Mandeville have accused two teenagers of trying to scare people while wearing a clown mask.

An arrest report shows 18-year-old Ryan Bailey of Mandeville and a 16-year-old were given a summons Wednesday for wearing prohibited masks in public places.



The report shows officers received a call about scary clowns in a car frightening people. According to the report, one clown would get out of the passenger side of the car and try to scare people.



Arriving officers spotted the car and pulled them over. Bailey was the driver and the other teen was his passenger.



Officers say a mask was found on the floorboard.



It's unclear if both teens have attorneys.