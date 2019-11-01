58°
Teens find assault rifle in garage, 13-year-old shot

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
KENNER, La. (AP) - Police in Louisiana say 13-year-old was shot in the arm with an assault rifle after he and two friends found the gun in the boy's garage.
  
News outlets report the shooting happened Thursday night at a home in Kenner. Lt. Michael Cunningham says one friend applied pressure to the wound and called 911. The other friend called the boy's mother, who had left the house shortly before the shooting.
  
Cunningham says the mother told police she didn't know her son had invited the friends over. She says the gun belongs to another adult who moved into the home earlier this week.
  
Cunningham says the boy was in surgery at last check. No update on his condition was released Friday morning.
  
Police say the shooting appears to be an accident.
