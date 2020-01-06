Teens arrested for stomping, robbing pregnant woman on Chicago train

Photo: WLS-TV

CHICAGO - Police have arrested two teens who allegedly assaulted and robbed a pregnant woman on a train last week.

Officers said the girls, ages 15 and 16, turned themselves in on Saturday and admitted to brutally attacking a 28-year-old woman after seeing themselves on surveillance footage, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Juatonna Davis, who is four weeks pregnant, told police that a group of teens started an argument with her on the train last Sunday and began to attack her. She said one of them struck her in the back of the head, knocking her to the floor, before the others began kicking and stomping her in the back and rib area.

"I feel people kicking me, going through my pockets, they attacked us," Davis told WLS. "The whole time my friend was yelling, 'She's pregnant, she's pregnant, don't fight her, she's pregnant.'"

"The whole time in my head I'm just praying that I make it home to my child," she added.

The two teens turned themselves in a day after police released photos from the attack, asking for help identifying four female and two male suspects.

"The offenders admitted to participating in the robbery and admitted to punching and kicking two female victims on the CTA Red Line Train," the department said in a statement. "The offenders were charged accordingly. Area Central Detectives continue their efforts in identifying, locating and charging the remaining offenders that participated in the incident."

The unidentified teens were each charged with one felony count of robbery and two felony counts of aggravated battery in a public place.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.