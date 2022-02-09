48°
Teenager seriously injured after shooting near McKinley High School Wednesday night

Wednesday, February 09 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Officers are investigating a shooting near McKinley High School that injured a teenager Wednesday night. 

According to Baton Rouge police officers, the teenager was shot along East McKinley Street near Georgia Street shortly after 8 p.m. 

Sources said the teenager was rushed to a hospital in serious condition. 

No more information was immediately available. 

