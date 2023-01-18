68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Teenager ran home for help after being injured in early-morning shooting

Wednesday, January 18 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was injured in an early-morning shooting and brought to a local hospital. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the teen was shot in the torso and ran home for help after being shot. 

Sources said the teen was taken to a local hospital. 

This is a developing story. 

