Teenager, mother dead after both were found shot inside home Saturday

HAMMOND - A teenager and her mother are both dead after being found shot in their home off Old Baton Rouge Highway early Saturday morning.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies said the two victims were found by a family member who came to the home and then called 911 at 2:30 a.m.

The department did not elaborate on who may have shot the mother and daughter, but said it was not a murder-suicide.

Brandy Smith, 37, and Raven Smith, 17, were killed, deputies said Saturday.

The shooting happened on Stephenson Lane, a dead-end street off Old Baton Rouge Highway near the intersection with Happywoods Road.

"At this time, the investigation is ongoing," deputies said Saturday.