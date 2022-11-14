39°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teenager, mother dead after both were found shot inside home Saturday

1 day 18 hours 19 minutes ago Saturday, November 12 2022 Nov 12, 2022 November 12, 2022 11:48 AM November 12, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

HAMMOND - A teenager and her mother are both dead after being found shot in their home off Old Baton Rouge Highway early Saturday morning.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies said the two victims were found by a family member who came to the home and then called 911 at 2:30 a.m. 

The department did not elaborate on who may have shot the mother and daughter, but said it was not a murder-suicide. 

Brandy Smith, 37, and Raven Smith, 17, were killed, deputies said Saturday.

The shooting happened on Stephenson Lane, a dead-end street off Old Baton Rouge Highway near the intersection with Happywoods Road.

"At this time, the investigation is ongoing," deputies said Saturday.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days