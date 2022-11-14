39°
Latest Weather Blog
Teenager, mother dead after both were found shot inside home Saturday
HAMMOND - A teenager and her mother are both dead after being found shot in their home off Old Baton Rouge Highway early Saturday morning.
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies said the two victims were found by a family member who came to the home and then called 911 at 2:30 a.m.
The department did not elaborate on who may have shot the mother and daughter, but said it was not a murder-suicide.
Brandy Smith, 37, and Raven Smith, 17, were killed, deputies said Saturday.
The shooting happened on Stephenson Lane, a dead-end street off Old Baton Rouge Highway near the intersection with Happywoods Road.
"At this time, the investigation is ongoing," deputies said Saturday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Clean-up crew describes blighted area site as showing 'sins of the world'
-
Barber shop gives children a love for literacy
-
Vehicle on fire stops traffic on I-10 at Washington Street
-
Decades-old tree may have helped save children when car came flying toward...
-
Unsolved Thanksgiving murder is driving one family to help others