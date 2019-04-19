Teenager killed in West Feliciana Parish crash

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Louisiana State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a teen girl dead on US Hwy 61 north of LA Hwy 965 Friday morning.

The wreck took the life of 18-year-old Makenna Tunstall from Moss Point, Mississippi. .

State police say the crash happened as Tunstall was driving a 2009 Saturn Aura northbound on US Hwy 61. Then suddenly the Saturn ran off the roadway to the left then re-entered the median.

The vehicle swerved back into the northbound travel lane then off to the right side of the roadway. The vehicle soon collided head-on into a tree bordering the roadway.

Authorities do not know why Tunstall ran off the road. They reported that she was unrestrained, suffered fatal injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.

Impairment is unknown at this time. A toxicology sample was submitted to the crime lab for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.