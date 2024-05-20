90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teenager killed in New Roads shooting, officers searching for information

20 minutes 1 second ago Monday, May 20 2024 May 20, 2024 May 20, 2024 4:45 PM May 20, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ROADS - Police officers in New Roads are looking for information about the killing of a teenager over the weekend. 

The New Roads Police Department said a juvenile was found with a gunshot wound around 3 a.m. Sunday along Carver Drive near Wilkins Street.

First responders took the teen to a hospital where they died. Their name has not been released. 

Trending News

Chief Cedric Epps told WBRZ that the department does not have a suspect yet but officers are investigating all leads. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days