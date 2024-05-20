Teenager killed in New Roads shooting, officers searching for information

NEW ROADS - Police officers in New Roads are looking for information about the killing of a teenager over the weekend.

The New Roads Police Department said a juvenile was found with a gunshot wound around 3 a.m. Sunday along Carver Drive near Wilkins Street.

First responders took the teen to a hospital where they died. Their name has not been released.

Chief Cedric Epps told WBRZ that the department does not have a suspect yet but officers are investigating all leads.