Teenager killed in crash with 18-wheeler Sunday morning identified

BATON ROUGE - The coroner has identified the person killed in a crash with an 18-wheeler Sunday morning.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old William Gray. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Gray was killed when he crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler on I-10 and his car was dragged for nearly a mile.

Another driver had to flag down the 18-wheeler driver and notify them that Gray's car was stuck.